'Grateful': Spurs' Manu Ginobili Speaks on Hall of Fame Journey

It's rare for a player to have a career like San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili. He went from being the No. 57 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft to winning four NBA championships and now being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ginobili went on to win four NBA championships and earn two All-Star and All-NBA nominations in his career. He was an iconic member of the Spurs dynasty with his role as a Sixth Man being key in setting the tone for unselfishness among the group.

The list of NBA players to ever suit up in an NBA game from Ginobili's native country, Argentina, is very short. In fact, he was the first ever to do it. He's 'super grateful' to every person and team contributing to his incredible professional basketball journey.

“Very unlikely outcome for a kid born where I was born,” Ginobili said. “But super grateful for every single person and team along the way.”

Not only is Ginobili known for his crafty all-around game and his popularization of the "EuroStep" move, but also his tenacious personality and competitiveness.

“Genetics or something,” joked Ginobili, about where his tenacity comes from . “It’s not healthy. I’m pretty sure I don’t want my kids to be as competitive as me because most of the time you are going to lose and it’s not fun when you’re like that, but that’s the way I was brought (up).”

It's highly unlikely the NBA will ever see a player like Ginobili again, let alone Argentina. He defied the odds for his professional basketball career in ways few have rivaled.

