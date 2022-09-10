Skip to main content
'Grateful': Spurs' Manu Ginobili Speaks on Hall of Fame Journey

'Grateful': Spurs' Manu Ginobili Speaks on Hall of Fame Journey

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili shared his thoughts about being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili shared his thoughts about being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

It's rare for a player to have a career like San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili. He went from being the No. 57 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft to winning four NBA championships and now being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ginobili went on to win four NBA championships and earn two All-Star and All-NBA nominations in his career. He was an iconic member of the Spurs dynasty with his role as a Sixth Man being key in setting the tone for unselfishness among the group. 

The list of NBA players to ever suit up in an NBA game from Ginobili's native country, Argentina, is very short. In fact, he was the first ever to do it. He's 'super grateful' to every person and team contributing to his incredible professional basketball journey.

“Very unlikely outcome for a kid born where I was born,” Ginobili said. “But super grateful for every single person and team along the way.”

Not only is Ginobili known for his crafty all-around game and his popularization of the "EuroStep" move, but also his tenacious personality and competitiveness.

“Genetics or something,” joked Ginobili, about where his tenacity comes from . “It’s not healthy. I’m pretty sure I don’t want my kids to be as competitive as me because most of the time you are going to lose and it’s not fun when you’re like that, but that’s the way I was brought (up).”

It's highly unlikely the NBA will ever see a player like Ginobili again, let alone Argentina. He defied the odds for his professional basketball career in ways few have rivaled. 

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.

Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs
News

'Grateful': Spurs' Manu Ginobili Speaks on Hall of Fame Journey

By Grant Afseth
Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
News

'No Brainer': Manu Ginobili Explains Tim Duncan as Hall of Famer Presenter

By Grant Afseth
manu ginobili
News

LOOK: Manu Ginobili Gets New Jersey Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

By Zach Dimmitt
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs' Tim Duncan Reflects on His Top Manu Ginobili Moments

By Grant Afseth
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
News

Could Spurs Trade for Pacers' Chris Duarte?

By Grant Afseth
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs
News

How Spurs Found Manu Ginobili Before 1999 NBA Draft

By Grant Afseth
blaze keldon
News

Spurs Least Improved NBA Team After Offseason?

By Grant Afseth
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs
News

'Immense Love': Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Thanks Fans Before Hall of Fame Enshrinement

By Jeremy Brener
Blake Wesley, San Antonio Spurs
News

LOOK: Spurs Rookie Blake Wesley Gets His Own Mural in San Antonio

By Zach Dimmitt