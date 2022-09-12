'I Learned So Much': Spurs' Manu Ginobili Thanks Tim Duncan

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was officially enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2022 class.

Ginobili put together a highly impressive NBA career in addition to the success he achieved in the EuroLeague and with the Argentinian men's national team. His impact on basketball was significant and made him an easy choice.

Each Hall of Fame inductee chooses a presenter and for Ginobili, he chose his former Spurs teammate, Tim Duncan. The two won four championships together and were integral in forming one of the NBA's greatest ever dynasties.

Ginobili gave his speech at the induction ceremony on Saturday. It was a heartfelt speech that didn't appear to rely much on a teleprompter. It even included a playful joke from Ginobili at Duncan's expense.

During Ginobili's speech, he thanked Duncan for the impact he made on him and the Spurs team as a whole. Ginobili mentioned that he "learned so much" from being his fellow Hall of Fame member and former teammate.

"The one next to me, one of the best players to ever play the game, but also, the most important one, one of the best teammates. Man, I learned so much about you, how to be a leader, how to be an example on the court and off the court so, appreciate you, Tim."

Duncan was enshrined into the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class. He chose his former Spurs teammate, David Robinson, to be his presenter. The two formed the famous "Twin Towers" combo that won championships in 1999 and 2003.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.