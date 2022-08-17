Mexico City Game Announced for Spurs and Heat

The NBA will host a game in Mexico City for the first time since 2019 with the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat.

The NBA announced the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are scheduled to face off in a regular-season game hosted in Mexico City on Dec. 17.

When the Spurs and Heat play against each other in this NBA Global Games matchup, it'll be the first NBA game hosted in Mexico City since 2019.

“We’re honored that NBA games will once again be held in our country this coming December. We remain fully committed to enhancing the sports viewing experience for dedicated fans across Mexico, and the Arena CDMX looks forward to delivering an ideal stage to enjoy the magic of basketball with your family." Zignia Live Director Alejandro Arce Saldívar said in a statement. "We thank the NBA, the teams and of course the fans in Mexico for their support.”

The Spurs' first NBA Mexico City Games participation began in October 1994 with two preseason matchups being played. The most recent of their matchups was a 121-119 overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns in 2019.

“We have played six games in Mexico City and every time thousands of Spurs fans showed up, making us feel loved and right at home," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said in a statement. "We are grateful for our loyal fans in Mexico and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season. This is one way we continue to purposefully engage and celebrate our growing number of fans in Mexico.”

The game will be televised on ESPN, TUDN, and NBA League Pass and will be accessible in over 200 countries around the globe.

