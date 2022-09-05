Trade Market Shifts to Russell Westbrook; Can Spurs Make a Deal?

After a long wait, the NBA trade market has become active again. First, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz agreed to a trade featuring Patrick Beverley and Talen Horton-Tucker. Then, a surprise blockbuster deal transpired.

The New York Knicks had been linked as the most likely trade suitor for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell amid the Utah Jazz entering a rebuild. The trade return for Rudy Gobert was heavily predicated on future draft capital, signaling Mitchell will be moved next.

Mitchell ended up instead being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick swaps (2026 and 2028).

With Kevin Durant committed to the Brooklyn Nets once again as he enters the first of a four-year contract, the trade market has shifted focus to Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. Los Angeles still needs to continue to make changes but hasn't yet moved Westbrook.

The Lakers will undoubtedly have to attach future draft capital in a Westbrook trade to not only entice the suitor to take on his salary, but also for the value of the players headed to Los Angeles. The goal for many teams is to receive the Lakers' first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 with as little protections on them as possible.

In any trade outcome involving Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring salary, the trade suitor would be unlikely to actually play him. He would swiftly negotiate a buyout or be sent home like John Wall was by the Houston Rockets as the team prioritizes their young players.

Before Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers, the Jazz already were linked as a possible trade suitor for Westbrook. Now, they are viewed as a likely trade partner for Westbrook in a deal involving Bojan Bogdanovic as the headliner of a deal.

Utah could include a combination of names like Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, or Jordan Clarkson in addition to Bogdanovic in a trade. Right now, the Lakers have options and the Jazz have signaled they want to send out veteran players in a trade.

The San Antonio Spurs do not have the most appealing of potential trade packages to offer the Lakers. Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson are helpful veteran talents for a contender, but each is on expiring contracts. Doug McDermott is signed through 2023-24 but isn't on the most value-friendly deal at $13.75 million per season.

It's no secret the Lakers have an interest in acquiring Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers. However, the asking price seemingly would involve parting with a first-round pick in 2027 and 2029. Given the Lakers' lack of desire to compensate a team for taking on Westbrook's deal, there hasn't been any progress.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will reach the type of trade agreement they desire in exchange for Westbrook anytime soon. They will need to compensate teams for the talent they are sending them and surely for taking on Westbrook's salary, too. As a result, multiple draft assets of some kind are needed.

