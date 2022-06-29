Skip to main content

Report: Spurs, Hawks Agree To Trade Involving Dejounte Murray

The Spurs are trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a trade centered around Dejounte Murray. There was significant talk in recent NBA trade rumors surrounding a possible trade involving the Spurs and Hawks, but now, there is finally an agreement in place on a deal.

According to ESPN, the Spurs are trading Murray to the Hawks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks and a future first-round pick swap. There were reports of the asking price being a "Jrue Holiday-type return" and this deal satisfies that asking price. 

The specific draft picks the Spurs are receiving from the Hawks include a 2025 first round pick (ATL) , 2027 first round pick (ATL), 2026 swap (ATL) and 2023 protected first round pick (CHA).

Murray, 25, is coming off his first All-Star season and was among the top honorable mentions for one of the guard spots in All-Defensive Team voting. He averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in what became a breakout campaign.

With Murray set to earn just $16.6 million during the 2022-23 season and signed only through the 2023-24 campaign, this offseason could be an ideal time to capitalize on his trade value. The Spurs would have been capped to offering just a starting salary on a contract extension up to 120 percent of his 2023-24 salary ($17.7 million).

The Spurs would have risked Murray entering unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024 with the possibility of losing him for nothing. By trading him away now, it's clear they are now on the fast track to sinking toward the bottom of the NBA standings ahead of a loaded 2023 draft class. With skepticism around the league about San Antonio having a franchise player, a rebuild could address that.

The Hawks have sought to add a secondary ball handler since their rough first-round exit caused by the Miami Heat. Trae Young had an abysmal performance with averages of just 15.4 points while averaging more turnovers (6.2) than assists (6.0) in addition to shooting 31.9 percent from the floor and 18.4 percent from 3-point range.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs

Gregg Popovich, Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Report: Spurs, Hawks Agree To Trade Involving Dejounte Murray

By Grant Afseth5 minutes ago
murray brown
News

'Imminent': Spurs Nearing Trade Involving Dejounte Murray

By Grant Afseth28 minutes ago
sochan spurs
News

Spurs Could Be Without Jeremy Sochan for Vegas Summer League

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors: Spurs Asking for Haul in Talks

By Grant Afseth5 hours ago
sochan spurs
News

Spurs Legend 'Surprised' by Selection of Jeremy Sochan

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
summer league
News

Spurs Reveal Official Summer League Roster

By Zach DimmittJun 28, 2022
hardy
News

Former Spurs Assistant Will Hardy Gets First Head-Coaching Gig

By Inside The Spurs StaffJun 28, 2022
Gregg Popovich, Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs-Hawks Trade For Dejounte Murray Hinges On Gregg Popovich?

By Grant AfsethJun 28, 2022
murray FINAL
News

Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors Signaling Spurs Tank Attempt for French Superstar?

By Zach DimmittJun 27, 2022