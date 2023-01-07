Spurs vs. Celtics GAMEDAY: Preview, Injury Report & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Boston Celtics at AT&T Center Saturday night.

Riddled with injuries, the San Antonio Spurs will look to pull off a major upset at the AT&T Center Saturday night when they host the league-leading Boston Celtics.

The Spurs (13-26) are coming off a 121-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. San Antonio was already without standout guard Devin Vassell for the game, but then lost leading-scorer Keldon Johnson as well in the second half to a hamstring injury.

Boston (27-12) once again looks ready for another run to the NBA Finals. The Celtics currently hold the league's best record after a 124-95 stomping of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

The matchup will mark the first time the two teams have met since completing the trade last season that sent Derrick White to the Celtics in exchange for Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson and a first-round pick.

White will be making his return to San Antonio for the first time as a member of the Celtics. He continues to be a major contributor on one of the league's best teams.

Strangely enough, the Spurs and Celtics made yet another trade with one another on Thursday, as Boston sent Noah Vonleh and cash to San Antonio in order to free up cap space.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Keldon Johnson - OUT (hamstring), Jakob Poetl - OUT (achilles), Devin Vassell - OUT (knee), Dominick Barlow - OUT (G-LEAGUE)

INJURY REPORT (Celtics): N/A

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (13-26), Boston Celtics (27-12)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 5 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: KENS5

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Celtics -15

NEXT UP: The Spurs will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

FINAL WORD: Spurs guard Tre Jones on win vs. Pistons

“I feel like we had to grind that one out a little bit more,” Jones said. “It was hectic there for a little bit, but we had to come together with the next man up mentality to pull off a big for us to start off the new year.”

