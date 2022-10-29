Spurs Stun DeMar DeRozan's Bulls in Win Behind Keldon Johnson's Season-High 33 Points

Keldon Johnson scored a season-high 33 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs over DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

The San Antonio Spurs improve to 4-2 on the season after defeating the Chicago Bulls, with 129-124 being the final score.

The Spurs came out of the gate hot in this game — taking a 19-5 lead at the 8:06 mark of the first quarter after converting five makes from beyond the arc within the span. It didn't take long for the Bulls to rally back. A strong second-quarter performance for Chicago put them in a position to lead 56-47 with 5:28 remaining before halftime.

San Antonio went on a run of their own before halftime, and using a 3-pointer from Zach Collins with 1:14 left in the second quarter, San Antonio led 62-60 at the break.

Neither team managed to create much separation in the second half. The Bulls did hold a six-point lead late in the third quarter, but again, each team continued to trade runs without gaining a substantial lead.

After trailing 112-105 with 6:38 left in regulation, the Spurs pulled off an impressive end to the game with Keldon Johnson playing a major role. Johnson scored 10 consecutive points at one point within this stretch, and San Antonio never looked back from that point on.

Johnson set the tone for the Spurs with a season-high 33 points. Jakob Poeltl was highly impressive as he recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists. San Antonio's full starting lineup scored in double-figures, with Zach Collins and Blake Wesley also meeting the mark off the bench.

It was a special night for former Spurs star DeMar DeRozan, who became the 50th player in NBA history to reach the 20,000-point threshold in career scoring. He shared a moment with his former coach Gregg Popovich after achieving the feat.

Both teams had key absences in this game. Zach LaVine was sidelined as he continues to manage a knee injury. Devin Vassell missed his second consecutive game due to a knee injury of his own. Josh Primo was waived a little over an hour before tipoff.

Next on the Spurs' schedule will feature what will be their third matchup of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

