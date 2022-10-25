Spurs' Devin Vassell Doubtful to Play in Timberwolves Rematch

Devin Vassell is unlikely to play when the San Antonio Spurs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves again on Wednesday.

Vassell, who finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the Spurs' 115-106 win over the Timberwolves on Monday, is currently listed as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup due to left knee soreness.

While some have questioned a possible tanking move with the Spurs' latest injury report, it does not align with Vassell's comments after defeating the Timberwolves on Monday. He went out of his way to refer to the tanking comments as 'outside noise' and stated that he has grown frustrated by it.

“I try not to listen to the outside noise, but I’m not going to lie, it does get frustrating when everybody is talking about tanking, tanking, tanking,” Vassell said.

Vassell is off to a strong start overall this season and has been instrumental in the Spurs getting off to a 3-1 start. He is 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. After being limited to 11 points in San Antonio's season opener, he scored at least 22 points in three consecutive games.

“We are professional athletes,” Vassell, said. “We all want to play. We all want to win. And that’s how we are going to approach every game. We don’t look at anybody and say, ‘Oh, we are going to lose this game, or we are going to lose that game.’

“Hell, no. We are competing every day, and that’s what we are going to keep doing.”

If Vassell is unable to play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, the next chance for him to return to the lineup will be on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

