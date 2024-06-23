Does Paul George Have Authority to Assess Spurs’ Needed Areas of Improvement?
With his rookie season in the books, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is now working toward an even stronger showing in Year 2. He might be eyes forward, but other stars across the league are still thinking about what he’s already done.
Lonzo Ball was one such example, commenting on Wembanyama’s ceiling as a multi-faceted rookie set to be the centerpiece of the Spurs’ young roster, but even during the season, players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic commended the rookie for his unique skill set.
"He is 19 years old,” Jokic said. “He is not getting scared of getting tired. He’s playing hard, and he doesn’t take it for granted. … He’s going to change the game, 100 percent. He’s already on that path.”
Wembanyama shined in San Antonio, just as many expected him to. But as good as he was, the Spurs didn’t have the one-season turnaround behind him the way they did with David Robinson and Tim Duncan — and in a recent podcast episode, LA Clippers star Paul George gave his explanation as to why.
“The problem is he doesn't have the personnel,” George said on Podcast P. “Not that the guys around him aren't good enough, it's just the personnel is not ready for all that he brings and his talents.”
The Spurs might not have finished where they had hoped in the Western Confernece, but as the season went on, it was clear that Wembanyama got more comfortable, and the Spurs began to play more like a unit. That was evident during their late-season win over the Denver Nuggets — a game that ultimately doomed Jokic to a matchup against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Matchups like that one gave San Antonio a reason to look up and be excited for what was to come in the future, and George did acknowledge that as well.
“The way he finished the year is scary for the league,” he said. “You just look at the game against Denver … he had some really good games to close this year out where it was, like ‘Damn, this is what Wemby is.’”
While Wembanyama did improve to close out the season, there is a big need the Spurs are looking to address this offseason. Finding a suitable point guard to either grow alongside him or mentor him will be paramount to the slow rebuild approach is seems they want to take.
George spoke to that area of San Antonio’s roster and how it might not have been equipped to bring out the best in Wembanyama from the get-go, but while that might be the case, how much authority does the Clippers star have to speak on it?
In short, a lot.
Last season, the Spurs faced off against the Clippers three times early in the season. All three times, they fell short. There was a clear disparity between the young “all over the map” San Antonio team and the experienced, star-studded LA squad, which the scoreboard reflected.
In those games, Wembanyama and company got a chance to experience what a put-together team truly looked like. LA might not have been able to translate their roster’s talent into playoff wins, but the Spurs weren’t even in a position to make the playoffs, so there was a learning experience to be had.
The Spurs still have work to do before they can be true contenders in the Western Conference, but there isn’t any player in the league who would disagree with how promising their future is behind Wembanyama. George has the authority to speak to what they need to do in the meantime, but he also isn’t one to deny what San Antonio has brewing.
In fact, he finished his podcast by complimenting the rising second-year star, just the same as any other bona fide NBA great has done.
Turns out, he’s just as impressed as anyone else.
“He’s a problem,” George said of Wembanyama. “He (just) doesn't have that type of personnel around him … to get him the ball and let him be special. … That's really all it takes from him to unlock.”