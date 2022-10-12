Spurs Focused on Development Until Superstar Talent Arrives

The San Antonio Spurs understand that a championship isn't coming this season. However, it doesn't mean they aren't working toward their next title.

The San Antonio Spurs are well aware of their outlook for the 2022-23 season. After trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks, there is no established All-Star talent remaining on the roster. Such a reality tends to lead to a losing season.

While losing games is not the goal for any NBA team, the Spurs will be utilizing this season as a chance to instill proper habits into their young players. Right now, they don't have the star talent it takes to contend, but they could complement future stars that come.

“It’s a wonderful group of young guys,” Popovich said. “To be a championship program, you have to have a couple of superstars on your team. We have all known that for a long time. That doesn’t exist right now. And that’s not a knock on these players. It’s just a fact. And to avoid that fact seems kind of senseless to me.

“What we have is a bunch of guys who can all be part of a championship team if the other pieces arrive at some point. So, to watch them develop, to watch their spirit and their camaraderie with each other, has been really a kick.”

The best recent glimpse of what the Spurs have in the works in terms of player development occurred in their 111-104 preseason win over the Utah Jazz. It was their two standout wings, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, that stole the show. Vassell scored a game-high 24 points with four rebounds while Johnson added 22 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The Spurs' young core has impressed their veteran teammates throughout training camp. It will be a long-term process, but keeping some of those talents around to help develop proper habits could be help.

“Those guys aren’t scared, that’s for sure, and that’s half the battle as a rookie,” Spurs forward Doug McDermott said. “They come in and they are aggressive, and that’s a good sign right there. The game is probably going a little fast for them right now, but once it slows down for them, they are both going to be really good. We did a great job drafting this year because all these guys know how to play.”

Johnson already had what could be considered a breakout season in 2021-22. He averaged a career-high 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in a secondary scoring role while shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point range. With Murray gone, Johnson should emerge as an even greater focal point.

Vassell is considered by many as being the "must-breakout candidate" of this season. The former lottery pick is coming off his second NBA season and averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He will need to prove capable of more.

"I probably say Devin [Vassell]. I think Keldon [Johnson] took a big step last year and I think he's going to take another step this year but I think people are going to get to see what Devin can do a little bit more this year," Spurs guard Josh Richardson said. "With the ball in his hands and seeing how much of a versatile game he has."'

“People are going to kind of get to see Devin with the ball in his hands, seeing how much more of a versatile game he has than just a spot-up (shooter),” Richardson said. “He’s coming off ball screens, shooting pull-ups, making plays for other guys, kind of stepping into a bigger role.”

Another recent lottery pick in need of major progression is Josh Primo. He struggled to offer much offensively last season but that was expected given he was raw entering the NBA. With a full-on youth movement, will he make strides?

Aside from Jeremy Sochan, who was selected No. 9 overall in this year's NBA Draft, the rest of the Spurs' rookie class will likely need to earn what they get in terms of meaningful playing time.

The Spurs have other potential role players that could use a developmental season shouldering greater responsibility. Whether it's Tre Jones, Zach Collins, or Isaiah Roby, those are each players capable of intriguing things.

In the long-run, the hope is that a player like Victor Wembenyama or Scoot Henderson arrives using the 2023 NBA Draft. Beginning to add potentially transcendent talents of that nature is when the Spurs would rapidly emerge as a threat in the Western Conference once again.

