Skip to main content

Details From Gregg Popovich Missing Spurs' Game vs. Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs played against the Los Angeles Lakers without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines. Here's everything to know about the situation.

When the San Antonio Spurs took on the Los Angeles Lakers in their 123-92 loss on Sunday, they did so without longtime head coach Gregg Popovich on the bench. The team stated that he was unable to coach due to an illness. 

Assistant coach Brett Brown took charge for the night to fill Popovich's place. He didn't find out about having to be the head coach until "20 seconds" before the team tipped off. 

“I didn’t know about it until 20 seconds before the game was going to be played,” Brown said.

Popovich, 73, is said to be fine. Brown relayed that information to reporters after the game, but admitted that he didn't have much for details about the situation. He was examined by doctors in the locker room and didn't leave Crypto.com Arena during the game. 

"At this stage, I don't have a lot of details," Brown said in the post-game availability. "The doctors have checked him out, and we've been advised that he's fine."

The Spurs players were surprised that Popovich was unable to coach given his competitive nature. They knew it had to have been something that genuinely made him unable to do so.

“Everybody knows Pop is very competitive,” Spurs center Gorgui Dieng said. “When they told us he wasn’t coming out, it was surprising.”

Brown expressed that Popovich has "amazing endurance" and his competitiveness is clear — raising concerns when there is an instance that prevents him from being able to coach due to illness

“He has such amazing endurance,” Brown said. “He is such an amazing competitor. When something like that happens, you’re concerned.”

The Spurs return to action on Wednesday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
News

Details From Gregg Popovich Missing Spurs' Game vs. Lakers

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19470799
News

NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Experiencing Free Fall?

By Jeremy Brener
anthony davis 42
News

Spurs Go Winless on Road Trip After Big Loss to Anthony Davis, LeBron James-Less Lakers

By Zach Dimmitt
kawhi leonard 4232
News

Spurs Ex Kawhi Leonard: No 'Scar' on Relationship with Gregg Popovich

By Zach Dimmitt
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Spurs vs. Lakers GAMEDAY: Will San Antonio Avoid Winless Road Trip?

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19470799
News

Spurs Blown Out By Clippers; Trae Young Leads Hawks to OT Win Over Raptors - NBA Roundup

By Inside The Spurs Staff
USATSI_19470763
News

Spurs Can't Keep Up with Clippers 3-Point Party, Drop 4th Straight

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19358783
News

Spurs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: San Antonio Aims for 1st Win of Road Trip

By Zach Dimmitt
B4355FF0-059E-44B0-AF3D-874C02DD4495
News

Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan Monster Dunk vs. Kings ‘A Big Flash,’ Says Josh Richardson

By Zach Dimmitt