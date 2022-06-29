Report: Gregg Popovich Expected to Return as Spurs Coach

The Spurs are expected to have Gregg Popovich back as their head coach for the 2022-23 season.

There has yet to be a formal commitment to return as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs from Gregg Popovich. There is now a sense that he will be back for what will be his 27th season at the front of the bench.

Popovich, 73, had begun to increasingly become the subject of speculation about his potential retirement as trade rumors involving Dejounte Murray heated up. Some pondered that parting with the All-Star guard could lead to Popovich's retirement.

The Spurs ended up agreeing to a trade with the Hawks that will net them Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks, and one future first-round pick swap. The clear direction for San Antonio is a full-scale rebuilding effort.

As reported by the San Antonio Express-News, the Spurs received the official blessing of Popovich before agreeing to trade Murray to the Hawks. He's 'completely on board' to coach a young roster in the midst of a rebuild.

The Spurs even had the option of receiving a return from the Hawks that included John Collins instead of Gallinari, but they opted to prioritize future draft assets. It's a change of pace from an organization that has largely valued competing.

With the Spurs being focused on rebuilding, more focus will be placed on potential trade scenarios involving veterans like Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott, and Josh Richardson. Each of those players could interest contending teams. Engaging in such trade talks could result in the addition of more draft capital.

The Spurs will now be able to focus fully on the development of recent lottery picks such as Devin Vassell, Joshua Primo, and Jeremy Sochan. After parting with their only All-Star talent, there will be plenty of usage to go around.

