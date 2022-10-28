Spurs Shockingly Waive Josh Primo Right Before Bulls Matchup

The San Antonio Spurs have moved on from second-year guard Josh Primo just weeks into the 2022-23 season.

During the hours leading up to the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the team announced the decision to waive second-year guard Josh Primo.

Primo, 19, was selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Spurs. He didn't end up establishing a regular role with San Antonio during his rookie campaign — finishing with averages of 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

"It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua, said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.

When asked about the decision to waive Primo before the Spurs' matchup against the Bulls on Friday, coach Gregg Popovich declined to do so — stating the organization will not be commenting any further.

Before the Spurs' 134-122 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the team made a late addition to the injury report by listing Primo as out due to left glute soreness. He was ruled out for Friday's game for the same reason.

The timing beyond the release happening on a game day is head-scratching considering the Spurs exercised Primo's third-year team option worth $4.3 million. He will be eligible to be claimed with cap space by another team if a rival front office wants to do so.

“He hasn’t played much in the preseason, so he’s just trying to get his rhythm back,” Popovich said after Primo finished with 23 points and four assists in 24 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder in preseason. “He’s a talented young man. He’s going to have opportunities to score with his aggressiveness.”

Primo appeared in four games with the Spurs to begin the 2022-23 season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 23.2 minutes per game. There was much optimism surrounding his potential after the Dejounte Murray trade, but the team has decided to move on instead.

It remains to be seen what the rationale was behind the Spurs' decision to waive Primo. Check back with InsideTheSpurs.com for more updates.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.