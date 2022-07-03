Spurs Rookies Impress Before NBA Summer League

Spurs rookies Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley have impressed in practices ahead of NBA Summer League.

The future of the San Antonio Spurs will soon be participating in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The team will feature one of their recent lottery picks, Joshua Primo, along with their first-round selections in the 2022 NBA Draft.

It remains to be seen if Jeremy Sochan will be available to play after testing positive for COVID-19, but names like Joshua Primo, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley will be taking part in the action.

During the practices the summer Spurs have held before heading to Las Vegas, the rookies have caught the attention of their peers.

“They’re really good,” Primo said. “Blake is great offensively and defensively. And Malaki is really savvy. He knows how to get to his spots. He’s got some physical attributes that make him pretty special.”

The 3-and-D impact Branham provides will be the foundation of how he makes his impact in the NBA. As for Wesley, he needs to refine his shooting mechanics, but regardless, he's a highly explosive athlete who can make plays in the paint.

“I have been shooting a lot with Malaki, and he shoots the crap out of it,” Joe Wieskamp said. “The thing I like about (Wesley) is he sees the floor really well. There have been a couple of times where he is getting downhill, playing through traffic, and he’s able to kick out to shooters. I really like that about him.”

The Spurs will play at least four games in Vegas, with a chance to qualify for the start of tournament play on Saturday, July 16.

Here's the team's current schedule:

Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

