Projected Injury Return for Spurs' Keldon Johnson, Josh Primo

The San Antonio Spurs have played their preseason games without Keldon Johnson or Josh Primo so far. When will they return?

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday but will be doing so without Keldon Johnson or Josh Primo in the lineup. Both players missed the team's preseason opener. When will they return?

Johnson has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, and the original expectation was that he would miss all of the preseason with a strong likelihood of returning to the lineup in time for NBA regular season action.

The timeline has been shortened for Johnson. During a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, he explained that he has experienced no setbacks and feels 'amazing' but that he could be back before the last preseason game.

"I feel like I will be back before opening night," Johnson said. "I want to say either the last game of preseason or before that. I'm feeling great."

"I have had no setbacks. I feel amazing right now. I'm ready to go."

Johnson is expected to have a prominent role with the Spurs once again, especially after signing a four-year, $74 million contract extension. He has slimmed down significantly to be quicker to play more at the small forward position, too.

Last season, Johnson put together a career year with averages of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. With Dejounte Murray now a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Johnson projects to be the top option.

Primo has been dealing with an MCL sprain and was ruled out for the start of preseason, but a projected return timetable remained fluid. Regardless, his return was always expected before the regular season.

“They are probably going to play the last two games of the preseason, would be my guess,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

The young Spurs players look forward to gaining each injured teammate back into the lineup as they aim to build chemistry.

“The preseason is good for us bonding and jelling, and we have a young team, so I’m just excited to get them back and have our whole roster for a few games,” Devin Vassell said. “It will also be huge for them to get back and get their rhythm going.”

If Johnson and Primo do end up returning for the Spurs' final two preseason games, they will be returning to the lineup beginning on Tuesday, when the Spurs face the Utah Jazz. The final matchup is against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

