Spurs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: San Antonio Aims for 1st Win of Road Trip

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers will wrap up the NBA's Saturday's slate. Here's everything to know before they do.

The San Antonio Spurs aim to end their three-game skid and pick up the first win of their five-game West Coast road trip when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday at crypto.com Arena.

The Spurs (6-10) are coming off 130-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. San Antonio hung tight with the streaking Kings until things collapsed in the fourth quarter, as Sacramento used 41 points in the final frame to cruise to a victory.

"They had that one period at the end of the third where the defense really got to us, and we couldn’t get anything done, turned it over, couldn’t make shots," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "They got away from us right there."

The Clippers (9-7) head into Saturday after a 96-91 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Reggie Jackson led LA with 23 points while Paul George pitched in 16 points and nine rebounds.

Former Spur Kawhi Leonard made his return from a multi-game absence in the win and will look to gain more of a rhythm against his former team.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Zach Collins - Out (Lower Leg Contusion), Blake Wesley - Out (MCL Sprain), Romeo Langford - Out (Health & Safety Protocols), Jakob Poeltl - Questionable (knee) Devin Vassell - Questionable (ankle) Malaki Branham - Probable (Ankle Sprain) Keldon Johnson - Probable (ankle) Doug McDermott - Probable (calf)

INJURY REPORT (CLIPPERS): Luke Kennard - Out (Calf)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (6-10), Los Angeles Clippers (9-7)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

TV: KENS5, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -8.5 Clippers

NEXT UP: After taking on the Clippers, the Spurs will continue their road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

FINAL WORD: Popovich on growth after loss vs. Kings.

"All in all, the execution and the competitiveness were great by a bunch of guys who haven’t been around for very long, but they gave everything they had and we got got better tonight," Popovich said.

