Spurs' Rising Star Wings Lead in Win Over Shorthanded Bucks

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell played a pivotal role in leading the San Antonio Spurs over the Milwaukee Bucks to end their five-game losing streak.

The San Antonio Spurs (6-7) ended their five-game losing streak with a 111-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks (10-2) on Friday.

Against a shorthanded Bucks team, the Spurs managed to take care of business. Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday among others.

While both teams kept it close in the opening period, the Spurs established a real advantage in the second quarter. Devin Vassell (8) and Josh Richardson (7) combined for 15 of San Antonio's game-high 31 points in the opening period.

The Bucks never managed to hold a lead at any point of the game after the first quarter. Keldon Johnson and Vassell took turns taking charge on a quarterly basis. Johnson led with nine points in the second quarter followed by Vassell matching that total in the third. Johnson kept the game out of reach for Milwaukee with 12 in the fourth quarter.

Johnson and Devin Vassell have scored over 20 points within the same game for the fifth time this season. Both players are providing to be foundational pieces for the Spurs organization with each passing game.

Jakob Poeltl continues to provide key veteran contributions for the Spurs. He finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and four blocks. There was a lot of success achieved with Jeremy Sochan on the court as San Antonio outscored the Bucks by a 22-point margin in his near 30 minutes of action.

It was an abysmal scoring display for the shorthanded Bucks — shooting just 32.7 percent from the floor and 27.9 percent from 3-point range. Jevon Carter (21), Brook Lopez (19), and Bobby Portis (16) combined for 56 points, but the rest of the team struggled to get much going.

The Spurs return to action on Monday when they begin a five-game road trip beginning with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

