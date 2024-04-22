'What I Deserve!' Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Named Finalist for 2 End-of-Season Awards
SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — Victor Wembanyama himself said it best.
"At the end of the day, I'm going to get what I deserve."
His statement, which came following a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in which the San Antonio Spurs came close to a rallying victory, was said in reference to him losing the second consecutive Rookie of the Month honors to Chet Holmgren. Naturally, he was fired up.
Losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo after putting on a show only further fed the flame.
Following that game, Wembanyama only continued to prove himself and his abilities. He managed to be a dual-threat rookie capable of 40-point performances, triple doubles counting blocks and everything in between. So, it made sense that he steadily rose to the top of the NBA's talent list.
And, as announced Sunday, two end-of-season awards.
Wembanyama finished the season averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an NBA-best 3.6 blocks, all while working around a minutes restriction that kept him riding the bench much longer than he'd have liked — another storyline to add to his impressive first year.
While he was nothing short of exceptional on the court (and off of it), the Spurs only mustered up 22 wins to put them near the bottom of the Western Conference for the second straight season. But that doesn't mean the rookie cornerstone isn't up for honors.
Joining Chet Holmgren — the other 7-foot rookie wreaking havoc across the league — and Brandon Miller sits Wembanyama's name on the Rookie of the Year finalists list, as the NBA annouced Sunday.
And on the defensive end?
Three-time winner Rudy Gobert and Bam Adebayo are Wembanyama's competitors for the Defensive Player of the Year award, with the two Frenchman likely to be neck-and-neck in the final voting.
Wembanyama has easily been among the league's best defenders. Not only does he lead the league in blocks as a rookie, but he has an extensive collection of stopped fast breaks solely by existing. Most players are scared of testing him, so it makes sense.
While San Antonio's rookie is likely to walk away with hardware from the rookie race, becoming the first rookie Defensive Player of the Year winner is a much harder feat. Gobert has a strong resume as well, but a strong record — and playoff position — to go with it.
But Wembanyama isn't worried about that.
Ever the stoic, he even issued the Timberwolves' star a light-hearted warning.
"I know that Rudy [Gobert] has a very good chance of winning it this year," the rookie admitted a little over a month ago. "And it would be deserved. So, let him win it now because after that, it’s no longer his turn."
So, if next year does end up kickstarting Wembanyama's reign on the NBA's top defensive player award, then Gobert might have to enjoy the latest installment to his hardware collection a little extra.
But, if that does end up being the case, then how mad could he really be?
After all, as Wembanyama put it, it'd be his well-deserved trophy.