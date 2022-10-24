Skip to main content

Spurs Sign Ex 76ers Forward Charles Bassey to Two-Way Deal

The San Antonio Spurs added Charles Bassey, a former Alamo City native, on a two-way deal Monday.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed former Philadelphia 76ers big man Charles Bassey to a two-way contract, per reports Monday from The Athletic.

Bassey, a second-round pick by the Sixers in 2021, averaged three points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.3 minutes per game in 23 appearances last season. He saw action in three games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat in May.

Last season, Bassey's best performance came in a 126-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in December. He saw action as the Sixers were getting blown out, but he posted an impressive 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in 22 minutes. All were career-high marks.

At age 14, Bassey, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, moved to San Antonio to play ball at St. Anthony Catholic High School. He averaged 20.2 points, 17.1 rebounds and 5.9 blocks per game as a freshman.

He's now coming back to the place he called home before going to Western Kentucky to play collegiality, where he drew the attention of NBA scouts due to his 6-11 frame and impressive length.

In Bassey's final year in college, he averaged 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks while showing flashes of stretch-big ability, as he went 18 of 59 from 3-point range.

He'll now look to continue his development in the G League with the Austin Spurs. Bassey could ideally turn into a solid rim-protecting big off the bench for the Spurs once he continues to show growth.

