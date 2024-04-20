Spurs Starter: Saturday, April 20
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans. Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
Until then, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
READ: Victor Wembanyama Speaks on Rookie Success, Lack of Surprise
After a season full of impressive stat lines and press conferences, Victor Wembanyama delivered one more in an online interview, speaking on his work ethic and lack of surprise toward his personal success, as well as his mindset of looking forward.
CHECK OUT: Spurs Betting Favorites to Land Steph Curry if Traded
Amidst the indiscernible future of the Golden State Warriors following their recent elimination from Western-Conference Playoff contention, there are teams across who might be eyeing some of their stars. To no one's surprise, 3-point sharpshooter Steph Curry is on that list, and as the odds show, San Antonio could be a potential land spot if he were to be traded. (Via Eric Fritts, MySA)
LOOK: Spurs Give Receives $25,000 Donation for Made 3-Point Shots
Sponsored by BELDON Roofing, every 3-point shot that the San Antonio Spurs made during the regular season equaled a $25 donation, leaving Spurs Give with $25,000 as the team sank over 1,000 triples on the year.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 67 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select UConn's Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class.
Thanks for sticking with us for another day of Spurs news. Enjoy your Saturday and be sure to visit our site's homepage for more content.
THE CLOSER
