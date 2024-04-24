Spurs Starter, April 24, 2024: Is Trae Young A Potential Trade Target?
Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans. Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
To get you started, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ:Trae Young Doesn't Need to be Best Player to Thrive
The Atlanta Hawks have sat perfectly in-between good and bad over the last few seasons with Trae Young, so with a trade potentially brewing in the offseason, would putting him next to Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs be a astute choice, or could it backfire?
2. LOOK: Victor Wembanyama gets Funko Pop! Figure
Just a few days after being named the NBA's best defensive player by his peers, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was released alongside a few other league stars in Funko Pop!'s latest "NBA Series."
Check out what they look like.
3. READ: Spurs Season-In-Review Part 1 - David Duke Jr.
In a new offseason series, read along as our team reviews and grades each rostered player for the San Antonio Spurs, beginning with David Duke Jr.
Duke Jr. made the most out of his two-way contract this season, showing flashes of great offense in the NBA and shining with the San Antonio Spurs' G League Affiliate Austin Spurs.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 65 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select UConn's Donovan Clingan with the No. 6 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class, and Marquette's Tyler Kolek with the No. 33 overall pick.
THE PLAYOFFS
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and company might not be suiting up anytime soon, but here are how the rest of the NBA Playoffs are shaking out so far:
1. West: #1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. #8 New Orleans Pelicans
Game 1 between the NBA's second-youngest team and the recently Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans ended with strong defense from Cason Wallace on C.J. McCollum to secure a 104-102 victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC leads 1-0.
2. West: #2 Denver Nuggets vs. #7 Los Angeles Lakers
Another game of back-and-forth quickly became the Lakers' to lose after hot shooting from D'Angelo Russell and strong play from Anthony Davis propelled the road team to a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter. But, in heartbreaking fashion, Jamal Murray helped Denver claw back into the game and ultimately sank the game-winning shot to give the Nuggets a second straight win. DEN leads 2-0.
3. West: #3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. #7 Phoenix Suns
Abysmal shooting from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker told the story of the Suns' second straight struggle against the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves. While it wasn't a hot-shooting night for him, however, Jaden McDaniels stepped up to help Minnesota take another home victory before heading back to Phoenix. MIN leads 2-0.
4. West: #4 LA Clippers vs. #5 Dallas Mavericks
An efficient 32-point performance for Luka Doncic helped the Mavericks win a back-and-forth contest to avenge the blowout loss they suffered a game before. Kawhi Leonard made his return and dropped 15 points in the losing effort, but now has the rust shaken off ahead of a trip to Dallas. Series tied 1-1.
5. East: #1 Boston Celtics vs. #8 Miami Heat
As Kendrick Perkins put it: the Miami Heat could have shot 100 percent from the field and still lost. Obviously, that's not likely true, but it does sum up its game against the Boston Celtics. It didn't take long to realize that a blowout was in order, as Miami simply couldn't slow down the Celtics' loaded offense en route to their 114-94 victory. BOS leads 1-0.
6. East: #2 New York Knicks vs. #7 Philadelphia 76ers
A thriller of a game — ironically, preceding the also exciting Lakers-Nuggets game — saw both teams fighting for a win during the very last possession. After Donte DiVincenzo missed a 3-pointer on the rim with seconds to play, a scramble for the basketball ensued and it eventually found its way back to DiVincenzo, allowing him to hit a game-winner and protect home court for the Knicks. NYK leads 2-0.
7. East: #3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. #6 Indiana Pacers
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo out, the chances of the Bucks taking both games against an offense-heavy Pacers squad were slim. And Game 2 proved that. Every starter for Indiana notched double figures and Pascal Siakam dropped 37 points as the Pacers put up 125 points to secure a win despite Damian Lillard's 34 points. Series tied 1-1.
8. East: #4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. #5 Orlando Magic
No major standouts points-wise made for a defensive struggle on boht ends in Game 2. Isaac Okoro had a strong double-digit performance for the Cavaliers off the bench to pair with the their strong starting production, which was ultimately too much for Paolo Banchero and the rest of the Magic as the series heads to Orlando. CLE leads 2-0.
THE CLOSER
Make sure to check out our homepage for more news, and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.
• X (formerly twitter) – @SpursCentralFN
• Facebook: SpursCentral