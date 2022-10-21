Spurs vs. Pacers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Indiana Pacers as they seek to achieve their first win of the 2022-23 season.

The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) and Indiana Pacers (0-1) both seek to achieve their first victory of the 2022-23 NBA season. One team will manage to do so when they face off on Friday.

The Spurs are coming off a blowout 129-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets that featured a deficit as large as 35 points at one point. Keldon Johnson finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Jakob Poeltl recorded 14 points and nine boards while Tre Jones (14), Doug McDermott (12), and Josh Primo (10) also scoring in double-figures.

"You start with the fact we got thumped. You don't avoid it. You don't hide from it. We got our butts kicked. From there you can look to improve," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "What it's going to take at this level: The physicality. That sort of thing. It improved a little bit in the second half, but it's a process."

The Pacers and Spurs share a lot of similarities. While the Spurs actually won championships at the peak of their powers, unlike the Pacers, both organizations have long taken pride in competing as much as possible. Each team has experienced a downturn that led to the start of a rebuild.

Before the midseason trade deadline last season, the Pacers moved on from Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert. In return, they ultimately brought in Tyrese Haliburton to be their backcourt centerpiece of the future. They have also been in a position to draft Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin.

Myles Turner landed on a ball boy's foot during the Pacers' warmups before their season opener. He is expected to miss at least a week of action as a result, and that includes Friday's matchup against the Spurs.

Spurs vs. Pacers Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 21

Time: 6 p.m. (CDT)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: WOAI/KXTNWWLS

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Odds: Pacers -2.5

Spurs vs. Pacers Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets: Aaron Nesmith - Questionable (Left Foot Soreness), Jalen Smith - Questionable (Right Knee Soreness), Myles Turner - Out (Left Ankle Sprain), Daniel Theis - Out (Right Knee Soreness)

San Antonio Spurs: None

Spurs vs. Pacers Projected Starters

Indiana Pacers: G Tyrese Haliburton, G Buddy Hield, F Chris Duarte, F Jalen Smith, C Terry Taylor

San Antonio Spurs: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

