Spurs Waive Joe Wieskamp to Trim Roster to 15 Players

The San Antonio Spurs had to trim their roster to 15 players and opted to move on from Joe Wieskamp to do so.

The San Antonio Spurs faced a roster crunch to get their active roster down to 15 players before the Monday deadline. Other roster cuts were made over the weekend, but one more was still required.

With Romeo Langford and Joe Wieskamp seemingly on the roster bubble, the Spurs chose to waive Wieskamp, as first reported by The Athletic. Wieskamp signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract in the offseason.

Wisekamp, who was selected No. 41 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in 29 games with the Spurs during the 2021-22 season. He averaged just 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 7.1 minutes per game. The limited opportunity was expected given he was signed to a two-way contract.

“I just view this as a developing year. It’s all about learning, all about growing,” Wieskamp said about his two-way contract last October. “Just to have that experience of playing in Austin will be great. You get more opportunities to truly be yourself and work on things in a game environment.”

There was a far greater opportunity for Wieskamp to showcase his skill set during the 13 games he played for the Austin Spurs last season. In 13 appearances, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. He shot just 43.6 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Spurs used both of their two-way contract slots to sign Jordan Hall and Dominick Barlow during the offseason. Both players have remained in those positions — requiring Wieskamp to earn an active roster spot to remain.

A team with an open roster spot that is seeking an off-ball threat and isn't worried about potential defensive limitations should consider Wieskamp. It just remains to be seen how many NBA teams fit that description.

