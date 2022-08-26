Spurs Bolster Frontcourt, Get Draft Stock in Hornets Trade Scenario

Bleacher Report revealed an interesting trade idea that would add some intriguing talent to San Antonio's frontcourt.

The speculation surrounding a trade for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has been something to monitor this offseason, especially as the team continues to initiate an official rebuild.

Trade ideas tend to run amuck this time of year. And while Poeltl’s future is uncertain in San Antonio, it’s an interesting thought to see what the Spurs could get in return for him ahead of next year or before the mid-season trade deadline.

With the Spurs in a position to get younger, dealing Poeltl for budding talent and draft stock could help the team secure a better future by trading the Austrian center at what might be his highest value.

Bleacher Report revealed a trade Friday that would send Poeltl to the Charlotte Hornets in return for some promising pieces that would bring versatility to the Spurs' frontcourt along with a draft pick for next summer.

Hornets receive:

- Jakob Poeltl

Spurs receive:

- P.J. Washington

- Kai Jones

- 2023 second-round pick (via OKC, WAS, DAL or MIA)

Adding P.J. Washington, Keldon Johnson's former teammate at Kentucky, would give the Spurs a steady and versatile scorer that offers natural touch and shooting ability that, combined with his impressive 6-7, 230-pound frame, would immediately make him one of the team's best players.

Washington's skillset allows him to space the floor well while also being a reliable option in the dunkers spot on the inside when needed. Usually guarded by a bigger defender that will be forced to contest him on the perimeter, Washington can take his man off the dribble and score with some consistent short-range runners or push shots in the paint before the help comes to meet him.

With a confident-looking shot and a smooth follow-through, Washington proved alongside LaMelo Ball that he can be called upon as a shooter in pick-and-pop scenarios while also flashing some tough off-the-dribble makes as well.

But last season, he averaged a career-low 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in just 65 games and 23 starts.

Washington's set to become a restricted free agent next offseason as his four-year, $12 million deal comes to an end. The Hornets could look to trade him ahead of time rather than waiting to match an offer sheet next offseason. The team also drafted Duke big man Mark Williams with the 15th overall pick in June's draft.

However, with the legal situation surrounding Charlotte's leading-scorer from last season, Miles Bridges, the team may feel differently about keeping Washington to help keep the frontcourt intact with Bridge's uncertain future looming.

For the Spurs, there's no easy way to replace the interior presence that Poeltl brings. Still, Washington led the Hornets last season with close to a block per game (0.9), which adds optimism to the defensive potential he could bring.

As for adding Kai Jones, the Spurs would be receiving an extremely raw second-year prospect that has all the tools to be elite at some point down the line. With uncanny athleticism, a 6-10, 220-pound presence, incredible dunking ability, and the signs of becoming a perimeter shooting threat, Jones was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 draft for a reason.

However, he remains young and unpolished after just one season at Texas and only six years of playing the sport overall. Jones only appeared in 21 games last season, scoring a high of four points.

But taking even a short glimpse at his highlight-reel dunks makes his hypothetical arrival to San Antonio one that's hard for fans to not get a little excited about.

