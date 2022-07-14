Tyson Etienne Rallies Hawks to Win Over Summer Spurs

LAS VEGAS — After losing 87-86 to the Atlanta Hawks, the San Antonio Spurs blew a double-figure lead for a third consecutive game in NBA Summer League. They drop to 0-4 in Vegas.

It was another game for the Summer Spurs without Josh Primo or Jeremy Sochan in the lineup. They relied largely on Blake Wesley (20) and Malaki Brahman (13) offensively and the two first-round picks combined for 33 points.

The Spurs had led by as many as 15 points at one point, but a second-half surge from Tyson Etienne proved to be too much to overcome. He scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half and converted five made 3-pointers on the night. Those five 3s came within a 17-minute stretch.

It was a struggle for the Spurs' offensively in key moments. As the Hawks were getting hot from deep, San Antonio was limited to just 16 points in the fourth quarter. The lack of execution down the stretch has become a pattern in Vegas.

The final two possessions featured rough execution from the Summer Spurs leading to the loss. After receiving a switch caused by a ghost screen, Etienne drove the lane for a contact layup and got it to go with 14.3 seconds left to play.

With a chance to win on the final possession, the Spurs turned it over. Etienne went over a handoff and denied Blake Wesley from receiving the ball, then he broke up a pass intended to him on the cut. The Hawks gained possession to ensure the win.

After shooting 28.6 percent from deep and 60.9 percent on free throws, the Spurs' offensive efficiency was underwhelming. They did themselves no favors turning it over 18 times and being outscored by an 8-point margin in points off turnovers.

The 2022-23 season will be a transitional one for the Spurs after moving on from Dejounte Murray. If Summer League action is any indication, losing will likely be a common occurrence with young players working through growing pains.

