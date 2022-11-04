Spurs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: San Antonio Seeks to Bounce-Back from Blowout

The San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers will face off during the NBA's Friday slate. Here's everything to know before they do.

The San Antonio Spurs entered Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors having established the second-best start to a season in team history at 5-2. The momentum did not last.

Without Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell sidelined, the Spurs came out flat and struggled against the Raptors. Both players are off the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the LA Clippers.

The Clippers are coming off a bounce-back 109-101 win over the Houston Rockets for a second consecutive victory after previously losing four consecutive games. Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined as he deals with stiffness in his right knee.

"It was a good win for us," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said afterward. "We have made a good emphasis on attacking. If we keep playing that way, we can get better."

FUN FACT: The Spurs' 43-point loss in their previous game was the worst home loss in Gregg Popovich's 27-year tenure.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Isaiah Roby - Out (Flu-Like Symptoms), Zach Collins - Available (Right Heel Soreness), Romeo Langford - Out (Left 5th Toe Soreness), Blake Wesley - Out (Left MCL Sprain)

INJURY REPORT (CLIPPERS): Robert Covington - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Kawhi Leonard (Right Knee Injury Management)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (5-3), LA Clippers (4-4)

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW), NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -4.5 Clippers

NEXT UP: The Spurs go on the road for the first of two straight matchups against the Denver Nuggets.

FINAL WORD: Gregg Popovich on matching up with the Raptors.

"Toronto is strong and long and very athletic and very well coached, and we aren't quite ready for that," Popovich said afterward. "Minutes are the best thing for young guys so they can see what they are doing well. (Our guys) tried hard but they were up against something that was a little bit different for them."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.