Spurs vs. Jazz Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz will face off during the NBA's Monday slate. Here's everything to know when they do.

The San Antonio Spurs return to action after a two-day break on Monday when they take on the Utah Jazz.

The Spurs have struggled to avoid letdown quarters and halves as of late, proving to jeopardize their chances of victory. In their previous outing, they were defeated 133-113 by the Orlando Magic, and despite being tied 51-51 at halftime, they lost by 20.

"We've played two and three quarters well, but we have a hard time putting together a 48-minute game," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said afterward.

"We saw that when the defense collapsed at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. The Magic outscored us in a 10-minute period, 46-20. We've seen it before, and we saw it (Friday). That's the deal."

The Jazz have won two consecutive games and last won 120-112 over the Washington Wizards. They received three 20-point performances in the game, between Malik Beasley (25), Jordan Clarkson (23), and Lauri Markkanen (21). Collin Sexton came close with 18 points.

Spurs vs. Jazz Broadcast Information

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, Utah)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Jazz -4.5

Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Report

Injury Report (Spurs): Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way)

Injury Report (Jazz): Johnny Juzang - Out (G League - Two-Way), Kelly Olynyk - Out (Left Ankle Sprain), Micah Potter - Out (G League - Two-Way)

Spurs vs. Jazz Projected Starters

Spurs Projected Lineup: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Jazz Projected Lineup: G Mike Conley, G Jordan Clarkson, F Lauri Markannen, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Walker Kessler

