Spurs vs. Kings GAMEDAY: Injury Report, Preview & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs will look to bounce back from their loss to the Golden State Warriors in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

The San Antonio Spurs (13-30) return to action when they take on the Sacramento Kings (23-18) in part of the NBA's Sunday slate.

The Kings have been rolling this season, intending to end the NBA's longest-ever playoff drought. Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox have led the way with a significant upgrade to the shooting ability of their supporting cast, made with offseason moves further elevating things.

On the other hand, the Spurs are looking to gain the necessary positioning to select prized 2023 draft prospect Victor Wembenyama by maximizing their lottery odds.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Procedure), Charles Bassey - OUT (G-League - Two-Way), Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way)

INJURY REPORT (Kings): Kevin Huerter - Available, Keon Ellis - Available, Queta Neemias - Out (G League - Two-Way)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (13-30), Sacramento Kings (23-18)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Kings -6.5

NEXT UP: The Spurs will host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday back at the AT&T Center.

FINAL WORD: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Alamodome return.

“The fans enjoyed themselves, even though we were getting our [butts] kicked,” Popovich said. “They seemed to be having a hell of a time, so there must have been a lot of beer sales out there.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.