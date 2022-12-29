Spurs vs. Knicks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will face off during the NBA's Wednesday slate. Here's everything to know when they do.

The New York Knicks (18-17) will face off against the San Antonio Spurs (11-23) on Thursday night in a matchup that could potentially see both teams end their current losing streaks.

The Knicks have been struggling as of late, with a four-game losing streak, and are coming off a tough 126-121 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. New York held a nine-point lead with 33.9 seconds remaining in regulation. With Luka Doncic recording the NBA's first-ever 60-20-10 game, the Mavs miraculously forced overtime and ended up pulling off an improbable victory.

“That’s a game we gotta win. There ain’t too much else about that. We gotta win that,” Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley said. “I’m sure if you look at the probability of us winning the game with 20 seconds left, I’m pretty sure it’s like 99-point-something. We just made too many mistakes, and they capitalized on it.”

The Knicks will be without Obi Toppin and Jalen Brunson due to injury but will have the support of RJ Barrett, who has been averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in the past 10 games.

On the other hand, the Spurs have struggled on their home court with a 6-12 record. They are coming off a 130-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder that featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recording 28 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and four blocks. San Antonio trailed by two late in the fourth quarter but things unraveled for them quickly.

"We are young, trying to figure it out," Spurs forward/center Zach Collins said. "It's hard to get practice time in the NBA. And part of being in the NBA is every team is different, so it's not like we are dealing with the same type of coverages every single night. A young team like us needs to do a better job of paying attention to the scouting report."

Spurs vs. Knicks Broadcast Information

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX.)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Knicks -4

Spurs vs. Knicks Injury Report

Injury Report (Spurs): Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way), Charles Bassey - Out (G League - Two-Way), Keldon Johnson - Questionable (Low Back Stiffness), Doug McDermott - Questionable (Right Knee Soreness), Devin Vassell - Questionable (Left Knee Soreness)

Injury Report (Knicks): Jalen Brunson - Out (Right Hip Soreness), RJ Barrett - Right Index Finger Laceration), DaQuan Jeffries - Out (G League - Two Way), Trevor Keelz - Out (G League - Two Way), Obi Toppin - Out (Right Fibula Non Displaced Fracture)

Spurs vs. Knicks Projected Starters

Spurs Projected Lineup: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Knicks Projected Lineup: G Quentin Grimes, G Immanuel Quickly, F Evan Fournier, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson



