Spurs vs. Nets GAMEDAY: Injury Report, Preview & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs will look to bounce back from losing to the Sacramento Kings in a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) return to action when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (27-15) in part of the NBA's Tuesday slate.

Currently riding a five-game losing streak, the Spurs have remained near the bottom of the Western Conference standings for quite a while. They seem to be finding a home at 14th in the rankings, with three games separating them from the Los Angeles Lakers in 13th place and the 15th-ranked Houston Rockets.

With stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are fully focused on title contention. The team has overcome an offseason trade request, the departure of James Harden, Ben Simmons' back injury recovery, and now multiple injuries to Durant along the way.

Durant suffered another MCL sprain, but the team has managed to stay afloat this season with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Against a rebuilding Spurs team, Brooklyn will look to get a win without their superstar available. Simmons will return to their lineup after a one-game absence.

Before the Spurs take on the Nets, here is key information about the game.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Doug McDermott - Questionable (Back Tightness), Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Procedure), Blake Wesley - Out (G League Assignment), Charles Bassey - Out (G-League - Two-Way), Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way),

INJURY REPORT (Nets): Kevin Durant - Out (MCL Sprain), Kessler Edwards - Out (G League Assignment), David Duke Jr. - Out (G League - Two Way), Dru Smith - Out (G League - Two Way)

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Kings -6.5

NEXT UP: The Spurs will host the LA Clippers on Friday at the AT&T Center.

FINAL WORD: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl on the learning process.

“I think we are all aware that this is a learning season for us,” Poeltl said. “Even for the guys that have a little bit more experience, a lot of us have different goals trying to do different things out there. It’s a learning experience for all of us."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.