Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Injury Report, Preview & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs seek to bounce back from their latest loss when they take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (21-25) to begin a three-game road trip.

In their previous outing, the Spurs came up short against a familiar foe, Kawhi Leonard, as he scored a season-high 36 points to lead the Clippers to a 131-126 victory. The Trail Blazers are coming off the first night of a back-to-back in what was a 121-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a strong start to the season, the Trail Blazers have dropped substantially in the Western Conference standings. With recent surges from the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Lakers, the Blazers have fallen all the way down to 13th in the rankings.

While the Trail Blazers are just one spot ahead of the Spurs in the standings, they are ahead by seven games. San Antonio is deeply buried, with only the Houston Rockets within their general vicinity.

Before the Spurs take on the Trail Blazers, here is key information about the game.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Procedure), Blake Wesley - Out (G League Assignment), Charles Bassey - Out (G-League - Two-Way), Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way),

INJURY REPORT (Trail Blazers): Not Yet Submitted.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Moda Center (Portland, OR.)

TV: NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Trail Blazers -9.0

NEXT UP: The Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday on the next stop on a three-game road trip.

LAST WORD: Kawhi Leonard on hearing Spurs' fans boos during recent matchup.

“When I’m at the games, you might hear boos,” Leonard said, “but if I’m walking on the street or going to restaurants, people come up to me and still tell me how much they love my game and like me as a person. So, I know it’s just a competition once I’m here. I understand.”

