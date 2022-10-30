Timberwolves vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off for the third time already in the 2022-23 NBA season on Sunday.

The San Antonio Spurs (4-2) and Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) have become quite familiar with each other, considering they've faced off twice within their initial six games of the 2022-23 season. On Sunday, they'll play against each other for a third time as they each seek their fifth win.

The Spurs and Timberwolves have split the season series so far, with San Antonio winning 115-106 in the first matchup, then losing 134-122 in the rematch. Coming off a 129-124 win over the Chicago Bulls, the Spurs will look to win consecutive games for the third time this season.

The Spurs continue to be without Devin Vassell as he deals with knee soreness. He scored at least 22 points in three consecutive games before becoming sidelined — including a performance against the Timberwolves. Now, Jeremy Sochan joins him on the sidelines.

Despite the rebuilding Spurs getting off to a surprisingly strong start, much of the focus is placed beyond the basketball court with Josh Primo's surprise release. Allegations of exposing himself to women later surfaced — explaining the cause for the team's decision to release him.

The Timberwolves were the latest team to hand the Los Angeles Lakers a discouraging loss in their previous game with 111-102 being the final score. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored over 20 points.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Time: 6 p.m. (CDT)

Location: AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

TV Channel: NBA TV

Radio: WOAI/KXTNWWLS

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Odds: -6.0 Timberwolves

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson - Questionable (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin - Questionable (Right Heel Soreness)

San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Soreness), Jeremy Sochan - Out (Flu Like Symptoms), Josh Richardson - Out (Low Back Tightness)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Projected Starters

Minnesota Timberwolves: G D'Angelo Russell, G Anthony Edwards, F Jaden McDaniels, F Karl-Anthony Towns, C Rudy Gobert

San Antonio Spurs: G Tre Jones, G Doug McDermott, F Keldon Johnson, F Keita Bates-Diop, C Jakob Poeltl

