Buy/Sell Latest Suns Rumors

The Phoenix Suns are looking to improve their roster in any way they can over the coming months.
As such, the Suns - with a star-studded roster - will be at the forefront of news, headlines, etc. with championship expectations still very much a reality in the Valley.
Here's some recent rumors floating around the team:
Rumor #1: Suns Looking to Trade 2024 Pick
The most overarching question of the offseason outside of what the Suns would do with their core group has quite possibly been whether the franchise will trade the 22nd pick in this draft or stick-and-pick for the first time since 2020.
While Phoenix will exhaust all options, they could be found hard-pressed to pass up the chance to get a cost-controlled rookie that can bridge the present and future timelines together alongside Devin Booker.
Verdict: The Suns will look to trade the pick, but ultimately will pick a rookie with a controllable contract.
Rumor #2: Suns Will Target LeBron James
The general expectation around the NBA is that James will decline his player option for the 2024-25 season and enter free agency.
While the belief is he will re-sign with the Lakers on a short-term deal, he could listen to overtures from other franchises.
The Philadelphia 76ers would have maximum-level money to offer him, but going back to the east coast could be out of the question.
Enter the Suns, who could only offer him a veteran's minimum, but would have the advantage of being closely located to his family in L.A., playing with star players in which he's expressed great respect for in the past, and the possibility that the franchise could draft his son.
LeBron could ultimately entertain the Suns' pursuit, but this feels like a pipe dream at the end of the day.
Verdict: Suns will target if he declines option, unlikely he ends up sacrificing that much money in the end.
Rumor 3: Kevin Durant On the Outs
ESPN basketball analyst Michael Wilbon insinuated that things between Durant and the Suns are on tenuous grounds after just 16 months as a pairing.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst refuted the report for the most part, sying rival execs are doing nothing more than keeping a "side eye" on the sitution.
While it could be easy to lean into the narrative that Durant is a team-hopper, there should be a level of confidence that coach Budenholzer could get the most out of him - and playing next to Booker has clearly been a joy for KD.