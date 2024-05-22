New G League Team Another Massive Step for Suns
TEMPE -- The Phoenix Suns have officially made the expected, a reality.
The previously defunct G League team - which now is set to return for the 2024-25 season - has been confirmed to play home games at Mullett Arena, the home arena for Arizona State's men's hockey team.
Phoenix Suns broadcaster Tom Leander, Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein, and G League president Sharif Abdur-Rahim were on stage for the announcement - which kicked off with a quick video to introduce the new team.
The Valley Suns - who also had a logo reveal along with the name drop - are set to begin play for the upcoming season in November.
This iteration of the G League team will replace the Northern Arizona Suns, who played in Prescott Valley. They shut down operations following the 2021-22 season's conclusion.
Bartelstein brought up key contributors for the Suns whom were brought up through the G-League, including Damion Lee, Bol Bol, and Grayson Allen - stressing the importance of developing those who need more time to come into their own.
Abdur-Rahim took time to thank the Suns organization, Arizona State, and more, while also stating that Phoenix is at the forefront of advancing basketball on multiple fronts.
Proximity to the franchise headquarters, practice facility, and Footprint Center, along with Mullett Arena being a "world-class facility" were cited as reasonings for Tempe ultimately being selected as home for the G League affiliate.
This is a huge step forward for the franchise, and governor Mat Ishbia has tripled down on committing to pour in all efforts to build a sustained winner at all levels in Phoenix.
The G League squad unveiling is just more confirmation of the Suns committing to building towards the future while honoring the present.
Expect jersey design reveals, roster make-up, and the official coaching staff to be revealed in the coming weeks.