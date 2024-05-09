Suns Fans Shouldn't Worry About Devin Booker Leaving
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have an uncertain future ahead - even with a free-spending Mat Ishbia and an attractive living place to offer to prospective free agents.
Devin Booker shouldn't be the player anyone is concerned about.
Sure, players and entrenched loyalty for the span of an entire career don't come by frequently - for every Kobe Bryant there is two James Harden's.
Simply put, loyalty can have an expiration date - as we saw with Damian Lillard and his break-up with the Portland Trail Blazers last summer.
That shouldn't be a concern with the franchise player in Phoenix at this moment.
Booker went through the first five years of his career with nearly no stability - four head coaches, sixty-plus teammates, and horrific owner Robert Sarver were among the challenges he had to persevere through.
Things may look bleak at the moment, but the fact that the Suns have progressed from that juncture to having the ability to acquire players of the stature of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal is evidence enough that this franchise isn't a lost cause.
This is now a franchise that can draw in heavy-hitters - and Booker has respect around the league that can seal the deal, as evidenced with the Durant saga two summers ago.
On top of the competition is the fact that Phoenix is now home to Booker - he truly does embrace this city in every fashion, including philanthropic efforts.
Phoenix is the place where Booker wants to win. It is the place that has become a third home.
The supposed whispers of Durant being open to playing for the Miami Heat shouldn't change anything - Durant will be in Phoenix for the opening of training camp - and Booker will hopefully be around for the next ten seasons - a sentiment that Ishbia echoed last week.
"We have great leaders. Great people. The coach is the leader - but then at the same time you got Devin Booker, the face of the franchise, who's a great leader and holds people accountable. And once again, I see some of the stuff. What he does in the film room. What he does on the practice floor. What he does in the in the locker room, Devin Booker is that guy," Ishbia told reporters.
"He's the face of the franchise and he's going to be for the next 10 plus years until hopefully until he retires."