What Suns Can Learn From Each Remaining Playoff Team
PHOENIX -- It's approaching a month since the Phoenix Suns were unceremoniously bounced from the 2024 NBA playoffs in the fashion of a sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Since then, Minnesota has continued to shock the NBA world, taking down the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a toughly contested seven-game series.
These past several weeks have given the franchise some room to regroup, recover, and attempt to make some changes.
The four teams that remain - Minnesota, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics, can fortunately all teach the Suns valuable lessons in different ways.
Dallas - Don't be Afraid to Embrace Youth Movement
Four of the key rotation players in this Western Conference Finals run were drafted within the last five years.
Dereck Lively II is the most glaring example as a rookie who made an instant impact and continues to look the part of a future star, but the other three players in this equation have been just as valuable.
Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington were both selected in the 2019 draft - and were both acquired by Dallas at the trade deadline.
The duo of versatile players have added multiple wrinkles into what Dallas can do against various opponents, and have been integral in the two series victories thus far.
Josh Green was a 2020 first-round pick who has somewhat struggled to find a consistent role over the course of his rookie deal, but has been a key player in at least three Dallas victories this playoff run.
The moral of the story - don't be afraid to draft and develop prospects - or to make a bold trade for a "reclamation project" - they tend to pay-off in the right situation.
Minnesota - Continuity Matters
The truth is straightforward here - Minnesota found themselves in a position similar to what Phoenix is in now just a year ago.
Year two of the Rudy Gobert era has been special - and it should invigorate Suns fans with hope that this talented squad can bounce back in a massive way in 2024-25.
Indiana - Depth can be Vital
The pacers are seen as a "Cinderella" team in this playoff run, but if you look at the roster build it's difficult to deny the talent that is there, virtually from top-to-bottom.
The Pacers have the true flexibility of running 10-deep, which gives them several advantages over teams who might be better at the top.
Keep in mind, Indiana is doing this without young star Bennedict Mathurin as well. This is a quality team that should inspire the Suns' front office to make the correct additions through free agency and the trade market.
Boston - Play-Style Matters
Boston is simply a juggernaut of a team - dominant on both sides of the ball alike, deep, and extremely well-coached.
The one thing the Suns can learn from Boston is that an identity/set play-style on the offensive side of the ball can make a world of difference between making a playoff run and flaming out quickly.
Boston got up over 40 three-point attempts per contest in the regular season, and continue to be steadfast in that mindset to this point.
Freshly minted head coach Mike Budenholzer has pledged that three-point volume won't be an issue for next season's iteration of the Suns - so here's to hoping that issue can be rectified and the talented array of shooters on the roster can be maximized in short order.