Biggest Objectives for Suns This Offseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a laborious offseason ahead of them.
There are still clear steps the franchise can take to revamp a squad that disappointed in the 2023-24 season despite this.
The clearest part of the equation is Mat Ishbia, Josh Bartelstein, and James Jones being on the same page. Jones has had less influence over the last year and some change but still remains a valued and astute basketball mind in more of an advisory role.
But what are some other things Phoenix must address to come back next season with a stronger on-court product?
3. Make Firm Decision on Coach
The Suns have a conundrum on hand.
It appears as if the path for Frank Vogel to return has broadened over the last week - which very possibly could coincide with the report that Tyronn Lue is likely to sign a long-term extension to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.
There may not end up being any clear upgrades over Vogel on the market in this cycle - but a certainty in this is Vogel must hit on his next associate head coach hire if he is retained.
The Suns have an enticing decision to make, but they must commit one way or the other soon.
2. Actually Focus on Draft
The Suns own the 22nd pick in this year's draft.
It appears as if Ishbia would prefer to move the pick for an already established player, however.
While that train of thought is typically welcome for a contending team, this year's draft has several players in which the Suns could take at number 22 that could contribute right away - and in the future.
The Suns need to inject youth into the program. They need cost-controllable players that can contribute now and grow next to all-time great players.
Marquette's Tyler Kolek and Dayton's DaRon Holmes continue to be points of intrigue in this conversation, while Indiana's Kel'el Ware could see his stock continue to rise past where Phoenix has the means to acquire him.
The Suns could use a player in this draft, unless a player worthy of trading the pick for somehow becomes available.
1. Maximize the Stars
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will be representing Team USA in the 2024 Tokyo Olympics this summer - it will be more opportunity for the duo to grow together on the court.
It will also be another litmus test to see how the two fare on the court together as they continue to grow.
This point may be directly tied into the ultimate coaching decision, but Durant and Booker were clearly not maximized this past season - it frequently was abundantly clear on the court.
The Suns need to use this summer to find ways to put Durant and Booker in the most comfortable situations to succeed without relying on iso-ball - a correct coaching hire could certainly do that.