Devin Booker, Kevin Durant Send Message to Suns Fans
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns now have the odds stacked against them.
Frank Vogel's squad travels back to Phoenix down 0-2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 3 (Friday) and Game 4 (Sunday). Teams who win the first two games have an eye-opening advantage in terms of statistics, as 92.7% of teams who are up 2-0 go on to advance.
Through two games of playoff basketball, it's fair to say the Suns haven't shined quite like most thought.
Now - almost more than ever - the Suns need their fans to believe.
"Don't count us out. It's a series for a reason. I don't think any road team's won so far. I know that doesn't have anything to do with us, but it's just the situation that it is," said Devin Booker after Game 2.
Kevin Durant also chipped in:
"Can't give up on us right now, sh--. We need it more than anything. I know we've been disappointing the last couple games - even the season for our fans, but we need you more than ever coming back home for Game 3."
Phoenix has all the talent to turn things around, and perhaps that's the most frustrating part with this organization. Led by a championship-winning coach in Frank Vogel with stars such as Bradley Beal, Booker and Durant, expectations haven't been met in any facet for a team that pushed their chips all-in to the middle of the table last summer.
The Suns say they simply need to regroup ahead of Friday:
"We just gotta re-group. We got two days to think about it, two days to sit with it. You know, we’ve showed that in spots this season, and it’s something that we need to correct and correct urgently," said Booker.
Vogel offered his own take on what's happened thus far in the postseason - you can read more about that here.