Preview: Suns Look to Avoid Elimination vs T-Wolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are making the last stand on an overall disillusioning season tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves (who are up 3-0 in the series) at Footprint Center.
It is well documented the T-Wolves have thoroughly taken care of the Suns through three games - and tonight feels as if it could be the culmination of three consecutive beatdowns.
Nonetheless, the Suns will look to send the series back to Minneapolis for a potential Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Some matchup facts, a key to victory for Phoenix, and a game prediction will follow:
Key Matchup Information
Line: Suns -1.5 (SI Sportsbook)
ESPN BPI: Minnesota has a 54% chance to win
Injury Report: Phoenix: Grayson Allen (ankle) questionable; Minnesota: Kyle Anderson (hip) questionable; Damion Lee remains out
Key to Victory: Three-Point Volume
This cannot be stressed enough.
The Suns will only have a chance to win tonight IF the team can get up 35+ three-point attempts as a collective unit. There clearly aren't many tangible paths to victory for the Suns as presently constructed against Minnesota - but three-point volume is one of them.
There have been many instances in recent years of teams with their backs against the wall catching fire from behind the arc - and the three-point volume can certainly change the tide of a series, even if just temporarily.
Game Prediction: Wolves Win
This does feel like a game in which the Suns can catch "lightning in a bottle" with the home crowd behind them.
This also feels like a game in which Phoenix could wave the white flag at any point during the contest.
It will be seen later on today, but a tight victory or a blowout loss feel like the likeliest outcomes - and we unfortunately are leaning towards Minnesota giving Phoenix a merciful end to this season.
Suns-Wolves is set to tip off shortly after 6:30 PM AZ time tonight.