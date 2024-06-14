Analyst Highlights Suns' Poor Future Draft Assets
PHOENIX -- Much has been made about the current - and future - position of the Phoenix Suns in many facets, though draft assets for both today and tomorrow have been at the forefront of conversations moving into the summer.
As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches, the Suns will be able to trade the No. 22 pick on draft night. They'll also be able to utilize their 2031 first-round pick as trade bait, too.
We'll see if the Suns continue to push themselves further into the immediate championship window or if they keep the future in mind by sticking and picking a youthful but inexperienced player.
When it comes to their overall future draft assets, ESPN analyst Bobby Marks ranks Phoenix's positioning as a one out of ten.
"Phoenix has its own first this year, 2026, 2028 and 2030, but the low ranking is a result of its inability to control its own first until 2031. The Suns owe Brooklyn unprotected firsts in 2025, 2027 and 2029. The Nets also have the right to swap their own first or Philadelphia's (if the pick's range is within Nos. 9-30) with Phoenix in 2028. The Wizards have the right to swap firsts in 2026 (if within Nos. 1-8), 2028 (if within Nos. 1-8) and 2030," wrote Marks.
"Orlando or Memphis then has the right to swap its 2026 first with the less favorable of Phoenix's and Washington's. The Wizards also have the right to swap the least favorable of the Nets', Suns' and 76ers' first in 2028. Memphis also has the right to swap the less favorable of Phoenix's and Washington's in 2030. The Suns have two second-round picks available."
It's still unknown what exactly Phoenix has up their sleeve on June 26, though Ishbia told reporters at his end-of-season press conference that the Suns are still very much in control of their future.
“I know that’s not a cool thing to say out there, because people like to say, ‘They have no draft picks,’ but we have five over the next eight years, and we can trade two of ’em next month if we want,” Ishbia said.
“So it’s not like people say, [that] we have inflexibility.”