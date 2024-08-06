Devin Booker Gives Kevin Durant New Nickname
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns saw two of their stars again play a pivotal role for Team USA's quest for gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both helped push the Americans past Brazil in emphatic 122-87 fashion to reach the semifinals on Thursday against Serbia.
Booker - who started the game for the United States - scored 18 points in 15 minutes, shooting six-of-nine from the field to pair with three rebounds and three assists.
Durant - again embracing his bench role - actually played more minutes than anybody with 21 and scored 11 on 50% shooting with four rebounds, three assists and one steal on the night.
In the third quarter, Durant surpassed Lisa Leslie to become the United States' all-time leading Olympic scorer for either gender.
Durant has had some really cool nicknames bestowed on him previously - The Slim Reaper and Durantula just to name a few.
Yet it could be time for him to grab a shield and appear in the next hit Marvel movie.
"That's Captain America status," said Booker following the game on Durant achieving another milestone.
"I feel like he has every Olympic record."
Durant is in search of a fourth gold medal with Team USA and is in pole position to accomplish just that.
On an NBA and international scale, Durant's left his mark as one of the best to ever play, and is sure to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame upon first opportunity.
He'll have an assortment of accomplishments - and nicknames - by his side when he does.