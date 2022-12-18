Ex-Suns All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested On Misdemeanor Battery Charge

Former Phoenix Suns great Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Sunday morning after receiving his masters degree from the University of Miami. The incident apparently involved one of his daughters.

According to the Miami Herald, Stoudemire was arrested after 10:00 p.m. at his Miami condominium on domestic assault charges.

The arrest report, which the Herald obtained, contains quotations from Stoudemire's daughter [a still unidentified minor], the daughter's mother, Stoudemire's ex-wife, Alexis, and Stoudemire himself.

According to the daughter, the former NBA veteran became angry when he thought she was "giving attitude" to her grandmother and allegedly hit the jaw, slapped her in the face, and slapped her in various spots on the left side of her body after she denied having an attitude.

Alexis told the police she was there to get her daughter, and two sons after receiving a text message and a photo of her daughter requesting help. She also received a message from Stoudemire, who told the police that he sent a message to Alexis to come get her daughter "because she was sad", and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

The police, who had been called to Stoudemire's condo after receiving a report of a custody dispute, saw blood on the girl's garments when they arrived.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the Miami Herald shared. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Per the Herald, Stoudemire was released on $1,500 bail along with a pretrial no-contact order. He is also schedule to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2023.

Stoudemire played with the Suns for seven seasons before signing with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season. He was recently an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets as a part of recently fired coach Steve Nash's staff.

