Former Suns Guard Drawing Heavy Trade Interest
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet could be on the move once more.
Shamet - who was included in the Bradley Beal trade with the Washington Wizards last summer - is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams on the trade market.
From HoopsHype's Michael Scotto:
"Wizards reserve guard Landry Shamet has also drawn exploratory trade interest from several teams, including the Clippers, Lakers, Mavericks, Jazz, Raptors, and Magic, league sources told HoopsHype.
"Shamet, who averaged 7.1 points in only 15.8 minutes per game last season, has $22.75 million in non-guaranteed salary for the upcoming two seasons, as noted in our HoopsHype Wizards salaries page."
Shamet's near-16 minutes per night last season for Washington was a career-low, though he's still seen as a strong shooter who can emerge from the bench in the NBA. He just turned 27-years-young back in March.
Shamet's $11 million salary for the upcoming season was set to be guaranteed tomorrow, though ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says the Wizards and Shamet agreed to push the date back to mid-July:
"ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards and guard Landry Shamet are moving his $11M guarantee date to July 13. Deadline had been Saturday. The time gives the Wizards a chance to explore deal scenarios, including possibility that Shamet returns next season," Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter/X.
If no trade materializes, the Wizards are expected to retain Shamet rather than releasing him. Next summer, Shamet has a team option worth $11.75 million.