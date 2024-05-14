Former Suns PG Joining ESPN for Conference Finals
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is widely viewed as one of the best of his generation thanks to a strong mix of play-making and basketball IQ when commanding an offense.
Now, he'll get to flex that knowledge in a different light.
ESPN has announced Paul will join as a guest analyst during the Eastern Conference Finals.
While it's unknown who will be playing for the right to represent the East in the NBA Finals, the ECF are set to begin on May 21. The Boston Celtics are up 3-1 in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers while the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are tied at 2-2.
Out West, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are knotted at 2-2, and the same can be said for the Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder series.
Paul and the Golden State Warriors lost in the play-in tournament. He enters the final year of his contract at 39-years-old and is set to make $30 million for the 2024-25 season.
It's unknown where he'll end up playing in the future - if he does at all - but it looks like he'll get a shot to discover a new path once he finally retires from the game of basketball.