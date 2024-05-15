Insider Shuts Down Rumors of Suns, Heat Trade for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have faced much criticism since the unceremonious exit they saw at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves over two weeks ago.
Much of this discourse has surrounded the superstar Phoenix acquired just 15 months ago in Kevin Durant.
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN recently said Durant is a "problem" for the franchise, while former pro football player Chad Ochocinco relayed that Durant had personally told him he'd be open to play for the Miami Heat if the opportunity presented itself.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst put those rumors to rest (for now) on a segment of the Pat McAfee show Tuesday.
Windhorst stated that he had not "heard anything in a legitimate" capacity surrounding Durant-to-Miami chatter, and essentially dismissed everything that has been circulating as pure speculation.
The words of Windhorst should be reassuring to the majority of Suns fans who actively desire to retain Durant, as the Suns gave up an ample amount of assets for the former MVP - many would argue that trading him for a loss just over a year later would be counter-productive.
The whispers of Durant wanting out will always be around simply due to reputation - fair or not - and Miami was the franchise that was frequently linked to a trade alongside Phoenix when he first requested a trade out of Brooklyn in the summer of 2022.
Durant will now look towards building off of an impressive campaign that will almost certainly draw another all-NBA selection - and will look to fully break-out in a Mike Budenholzer offense following the new coach's arrival.
Durant has two years and nearly $105 million dollars left on his current contract - so he certainly could look to be extended this offseason.
Durant can be seen on the floor next representing Team USA in the Summer Olympics.