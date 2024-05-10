Insiders: Suns Were Leaning Towards Frank Vogel's Exit
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns made things official with the firing of coach Frank Vogel, who lasted just one season in the Valley.
Vogel's job status was mostly up in the air, and as more time passed after Phoenix's sweep out of the first round, many believed the Suns were leaning on keeping Vogel for a second year.
That ultimately failed to be the case, and ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the move to fire Vogel was always "trending" towards that direction:
"I think this has been trending toward Frank Vogel getting replaced in Phoenix, but they took time and they met with players, front office and ownership met. But it was always trending toward this, which was Vogel being dismissed today," Wojnarowski said on ESPN.
"I'm told that there is significant momentum already for Mike Budenholzer to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns. It's a deal that may come together fairly quickly. He is an Arizona native, he grew up there, and he is a championship coach [winning the] 2021 title in Milwaukee. This is a Phoenix team with a very tight window, but Mike Budenholzer is looming now as the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns."
The Athletic's Doug Haller wrote Vogel didn't have much of a chance to succeed in Phoenix:
"Vogel did not have much of a chance. He was a defensive-minded coach with an offensive-minded roster. In addition, the Suns lacked a traditional point guard, which put a heavy load on Booker and Beal. They also lacked a bench, something a team might survive in the regular season, but not in the playoffs," Haller said.
"Even so, Vogel’s biggest problem stemmed from the locker room. As frustration mounted, players lost faith in the coach. In addition, sources briefed on the matter said Durant never felt comfortable with his offensive role alongside Booker and Beal."
Though the decision took longer than anticipated, it appeared that Vogel's departure was all but a matter of time.