Kevin Durant Makes United States Olympic History
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is now the United States' all-time leading scorer for both men's and women's basketball after his performance against Brazil.
Durant passed Lisa Leslie for the title.
During their last matchup, Durant became Team USA' all-time leading rebounder as well. For the men's side, he also leads everyone in points, points per game, field goals made, three-point field goals made and free throws to pair with single-tournament records for points, points per game and 3-pointers made as well according to Sporting News.
What's more impressive? Durant hasn't started at all this Olympic run. He's come off the bench since starting camp with a strained calf that sidelined him until the opening group stage game in Paris.
"If Kevin had been here from Day 1, chances are he'd be starting," said USA coach Steve Kerr.
"That was the plan coming in. But given that he missed all of our friendlies and came in late, we had kind of established a lineup that we liked. When we brought him back, he was only going to play a certain amount of minutes against Serbia. And he played so well and he fit so well with that group, and it was devastating to see that group together."
Durant is a three-time gold medalist for the United States and is in a good position to secure a fourth here soon.