New Mock Draft Sends Dayton Star to Suns

CBS Sports believes this will be a strong pairing for the Phoenix Suns.

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports / Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NBA Draft is just under two weeks away, and the Phoenix Suns certainly have an opportunity to secure a player that can bridge the timeline between now and the future with the 22nd selection - if they so choose to retain said pick.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports has the Suns selecting Dayton F/C DaRon Holmes with the pick, who is a name that fans should become familiar with over the next two weeks.

Holmes might be the leading "Hiding in Plain Sight" candidate of the cycle. He dominated at Dayton inside and out; he has ridiculous range as both a defender and offensive weapon. His experience and ready-made game should make an immediate impact in Phoenix.

Boone

Homes, a high school product of AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, AZ, chose Dayton over numerous programs including the University of Arizona.

The lower profile likely aided him, as he was an impact player from day one - scoring nearly 1,800 points in three seasons at Dayton.

Holmes projects as a player that can be categorized as a "plug-and-play" prospect, but Suns and NBA fans alike shouldn't be naive to his intriguing ceiling.

Holmes possesses the shooting talent, athleticism, and ability as a versatile defender that can fit in with coach Mike Budenholzer's vision from the start.

The one obtuse downside is that Holmes might be considered "undersized" to play the five on a consistent basis, but he could certainly be incorporated in five-out lineups.

Holmes has also reportedly received a draft promise from a team in the mid-to-late first round.

Could the Suns be that team?

We will find out on June 26.

