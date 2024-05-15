New Suns Coach to Speak on Friday
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will introduce Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach on Friday, the team announced.
The introductory press conference will begin at noon and can be watched by fans on the Suns' official YouTube page.
Budenholzer is replacing the recently fired Frank Vogel, who was canned after just one season at the helm in the Valley. Phoenix finished with 49 wins on the year before being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Budenholzer brings a winning resume to the Suns, having defeated Phoenix in the 2021 NBA Finals while also having a .604 (484-317) career winning percentage in 10 seasons as an NBA head coach.
He is one of just five NBA head coaches in the last 45 years to have won an NBA championship and hold a career winning percentage over .600 along with Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich.
“Mike’s exceptional basketball acumen, championship pedigree and his standing as one of the NBA’s premier coaches will be invaluable as we compete for a championship,” said Suns President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James Jones.
“We’re confident that under his leadership our team will reach new levels of success.”
Budenholzer reportedly is on a five-year deal while earning over $10 million annually.
“We’re excited to name Mike as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns and bring him back to his home state of Arizona,” said Mat Ishbia, owner of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury.
“Mike has proven himself to be among the most successful head coaches in the NBA. He is the right leader to take us to the next level and reach our championship goals.”