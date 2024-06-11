Suns Add New Coach to Staff
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly hiring Mike Hopkins as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer, per ESPN. Hopkins was previously the head coach of Washington's basketball program.
More from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski:
"Hopkins, 54, had a 122-110 (.526) record with Washington, including a 2019 conference title and NCAA tournament bid.
"Hopkins played for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and then spent 22 years as an assistant on his coaching staff. Hopkins also has experience with NBA players during his time on the coaching staff for USA Basketball."
Chad Forcier, Vince Legarza and David Fizdale are also reportedly under Budenholzer heading into the new head coach's first season in Phoenix.
Yesterday, the Suns officially announced the arrival of assistant general manager Matt Tellem and vice president of player programming Brian Gregory.
Phoenix looks to improve on their 49 win regular season from 2023-24 under Budenholzer - which wasn't a bad mark - though their first-round sweep from the Minnesota Timberwolves ultimately cost prior head man Frank Vogel his spot.
Budenholzer and the Suns are fairly limited in how they can add to a top heavy roster with names such as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Phoenix's positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax will only allow them to sign free agents on vet minimum deals while they can't aggregate salaries during trade talks.
The Suns do have the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which is set to begin on June 26.